1010 WINS– As the holiday season approaches, the Believe in Yourself Project is traveling around the country giving out dresses to those who can’t afford one.

The non-profit was founded in January 2017 to help girls from low-income families build up their confidence with brand-new dresses, while at the same time working to promote positive body image, reduce cyber-bullying, and inspire girls to believe in themselves and their dreams.

Founder Sam Sisakhti (who also started UsTrendy, the world’s largest fashion marketplace for young women) realizes the pressures placed on young women to stay in fashion. Siskathi knows there’s a need for performance-based praise, telling 1010 wins the “dress donations are tied to the girls’ progress in achieving goals. Each girl who wants to receive a dress is entered into a system where they are then tracked to see their progress, whether towards improving their academics or pursuing an extracurricular interest” such as music, dance, sports, etc.

Believe in Yourself then provides the girls’ dresses for any upcoming events during the school year.

The organization also brings in mentors and speakers to motivate the girls and provide tips if they are experiencing a negative body image or bullying of any kind, and counsel the girls to help them fully realize their goals.

It looks like this modern-day Santa came just in time for the holidays!

For more information, visit BelieveInYourself.org.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana