NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in the Bronx are concerned about a spike in car thefts and break-ins with some returning to their vehicles to find broken windows, missing tires and even missing doors.

A snow-covered car with a shattered window was spotted Thursday morning on the Henry Hudson service road near 246th Street. It’s one of many sightings residents in Riverdale say is becoming all too common.

“When I go out in the morning, I see the glass all over the place and it’s frequent,” resident Herb Eysser told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “I mean they steal the tires, they steal the doors.”

All four doors were ripped right off of a Nissan Altima last week. The car was parked right in front of an apartment building on Fieldston Road.

“That tells me they’re professionals looking for parts,” said resident David Hannon.

Everything from rims to tires. Pam Danzig says thieves tried to steel a neighbor’s wheels.

“While she got on the highway someone stopped her and told her all her wheels we’re wobbling and it turned out they tried to steal her tires but probably someone came along,” said Danzig.

Thieves appear to target newer vehicles and in some cases even those parked in a personal driveway. Some residents say recently, more street lights were put in, but they are asking for more patrols.

“What we’re asking of the 50 precinct is to allocate some additional resources here in the neighborhood,” said Eysser.

The NYPD says the 50th precinct has increased patrols of marked and unmarked cars and say this year, they have made more than 40 arrests.