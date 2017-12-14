NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were two muggings Wednesday night in Central Park.
One incident took place at around 6 p.m. along the West Drive near 75th Street.
The 31-year-old victim was attacked and had his headphones stolen.
Four teens were arrested shortly after the incident.
Johua Lopez, 17, Bryan Urbaez, 18, Cameron Adams, 17 and Dillyn Rios, 17, all face robbery charges.
In a separate incident, three people approached a 56-year-old man walking his dogs at around 9 p.m. at 65th Street and West Drive.
The trio demanded his wallet. He refused, and they hurled a wooden police barrier at him and his dogs.
There were no injuries.
The trio took off and remain at large.