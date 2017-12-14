Filed Under:Central Park, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were two muggings Wednesday night in Central Park.

One incident took place at around 6 p.m. along the West Drive near 75th Street.

The 31-year-old victim was attacked and had his headphones stolen.

Four teens were arrested shortly after the incident.

Johua Lopez, 17, Bryan Urbaez, 18, Cameron Adams, 17 and Dillyn Rios, 17, all face robbery charges.

In a separate incident, three people approached a 56-year-old man walking his dogs at around 9 p.m. at 65th Street and West Drive.

The trio demanded his wallet. He refused, and they hurled a wooden police barrier at him and his dogs.

There were no injuries.

The trio took off and remain at large.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch