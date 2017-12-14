1010 WINS — A baby was born with her heart on the outside of her body survived the surgery to put it back into her chest — thanks to Glenfield Hospital.

Vanellope Hope Wilkins was delivered a month early by a medical team of over 50 people due to her rare congenital condition called Ectopia cordis.

It wasn’t until her mother, Naomi, was 16 weeks pregnant doctors realized her daughter’s heart was still out of place.

But now, after what is believed to be the first successful operation for her condition in the UK, Vanellope can start the road to recovery.

“I genuinely didn’t think my baby would survive, but the staff at Glenfield have been amazing. I can’t put in words how grateful I am for everything they have done, Naomi said in a statement. “They’ve supported us, explained everything that might happen and involved us in the plans to keep my baby safe. They are amazing!”

It is a Christmas miracle, indeed.