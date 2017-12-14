1010 WINS- This couple’s Christmas decorations are pun for the whole family!
Kyle Gunderson and his wife Cori Gunderson went above and beyond to make sure their Christmas was as pun-forgettable as possible, by using only puns in their holiday decor.
Kyle told 1010 WINS, “My father and I (and grandpa) always do/did puns together. My dad years ago came up with the “No L” idea [instead of Noel]. I thought I’d finally execute it, but then other puns started coming to mind.”
Related: These Dogs Dressed For Christmas Posing With Santa Will Make Your Day
Within the California couples incredible display, you can see a gingerbread man, displayed as a red head with bread, a Matt Damon Christmas mat, and a whole lot more.
The video posted on Facebook has 6.5 million views.
“The neighbors had a ball guessing them while putting them up,” said Kyle. “One said, ‘hmm… must be a millennial thing’.
Though Kyle started ordering things in November, and he didn’t finish the entire master-pun until recently, but all their hard work surely paid off.
We know their Christmas will be truly pun-believable!
-Kayla Jardine