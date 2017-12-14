EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants are placing Justin Pugh on injured reserve, ending the offensive lineman’s season with three games left to play.
Pugh has missed the past four games with a back injury, which he aggravated during practice last week.
The five-year veteran received a second opinion Wednesday. He was told surgery was not needed but that he will need rest and rehab.
MORE: Giants Rookie Running Back Gallman Earning More Playing Time
Pugh, 27, will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
The Giants are 2-11. They play at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.