By Nikki Brodt

Whether you’re shopping for a New York native or an out-of-towner with an undying love for the Big Apple—be it the sports teams, culture or skyline—there are some great holiday gift options available that embody the Empire State.

For the Sports Fanatic

In search of a gift for an avid hockey lover or on the hunt for a new jersey for your favorite football fan? New York has an abundance of great sports teams to root for, which means gift options are abound for the sports fanatic in your life.

This Henrik Lundqvist limited edition mini figurine and hockey puck cell phone stand make for awesome office desk decor for NY Rangers fans. Add this Rangers cell phone case skin (made for a variety of different Otterbox cases) and you have a great gift basket any fan will love.

If your giftee is a die-hard Jets fan, make sure they’ll stay warm while rooting on the home team at MetLife Stadium with a knit beanie and Jets scarf and glove set. And for the Giants fan, you can’t go wrong with this 5-piece printed canvas—it’s the perfect piece for an at-home bar or man cave.

For the Mets fan, opt for this MLB desk caddy and tumbler. Or for the perpetual party host or hostess, get something unique like these cute mini batting helmet snack bowls, perfect for game day gatherings. Every Yankees fan needs a go-to hat and some memorabilia, like this matted photo of the Core Four or a home sweet home sign complete with actual game-dirt from Yankees Stadium.

Knicks fans will cherish this throwback Patrick Ewing jersey. For the ladies, this cute 3/4 long sleeve women’s tee or comfy pullover hoodie is sure to please.

For the Interior Designer

The NYC skyline is a work of art, and this 3-piece canvas allows your giftee to display that beauty in his or her own home or office. Not sure what color scheme they’re working with? Opt for a gorgeous black and white canvas or this chic Madison Avenue comforter set.

For the Art Lover

Wegee was a Ukranian-born New York photojournalist known for his amazing black and white urban photography taken on the streets of the Big Apple—a city that happens to produce the country’s most delicious bagels. So what could be more NY this Jewish Museum Weegee Bagel Plate? This is a great Hanukkah or Christmas gift for the art (and bagel) lover in your life.

Is there a young, budding artist on your gift list? He or she will love this large MoMa Coloring Book. Pair it with a nice paint set to encourage the little ones on your list to tap into their inner Frida Kahlo.

If your favorite art aficionado is visiting from out of town for the holidays, why not make her holiday gift an experience she won’t soon forget? Go online for a few tickets to The Met and take a day to explore all that the world renowned museum holds.

For the Foodie

Ex-New Yorkers looking to re-create the flavors they know and love from “Back East” will appreciate New York Times food writer Molly O’Neill’s “New York Cookbook: From Pelham Bay to Park Avenue, Firehouses to Four-Star Restaurants.” The cookbook includes recipes and photographs collected from the city’s five boroughs that celebrate a “passion for food and eating.” Compliment it with a copy of famed New York chef Anthony Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential” and this I ❤ NY apron for the ultimate kitchen-friendly holiday package.

For the Cultured Companion

For theater lovers, nothing beats Broadway, but tickets to a Broadway show can cost a pretty penny. For the drama lover on your list, check out “Wicked: The Grimmerie, a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Hit Broadway Musical.” The book is about Broadway’s most successful musical and includes photos of the original cast, inside information about how the live show is staged and a wealth of interesting historical information.

If you have your heart set on taking your loved one to a live Broadway show for the holidays, checkout some tips on how to score tickets on the cheap.

For the Stressed-out Spouse

New York has no shortage of budget-friendly salons and high-end spas, so take your pick from the city’s best and treat your loved one to a day of pampering this holiday season. Or bring the spa home by creating a luxurious gift basket complete with a plush robe from Waldorf Astoria and some scented candles, bubble bath, lotions and handmade soaps from a local NYC shop.

For the Festive Friend

Festive presents make the perfect gifts for friends and co-workers who will love decking the halls with sights and sounds from the Big Apple this holiday season. Make merry with Old Blue Eyes’ holiday tunes, compiled on Ultimate Christmas by Frank Sinatra; adorn the tree with sparkly New York City ornaments; and set an iconic scene with a Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree night light.