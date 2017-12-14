Filed Under:Child Luring, Howell Township

HOWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey were investigating a reported attempted child luring incident Thursday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said a man drove through a Howell Township neighborhood and saw two children outside playing.

He called them over and offered Christmas gifts, police said.

The man gave the children the gifts, but took off when the mother of one of the kids came out of the house, police said.

Parents in the community were concerned.

“There are a lot of kids in this neighborhood,” said Rebecca Chen. “I have two young boys and I don’t want anything to happen to them.”

Police said the car was a black Hyundai Sonata, possibly with Delaware plates.

