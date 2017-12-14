TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new plan will have NJ TRANSIT riders shelling out more to get into the city.

The surcharge is needed to pay for the cost of rail tunnels.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, somebody has to pay for the nearly $13-billion in construction costs for the new Hudson River rail tunnels, and it looks like NJ TRANSIT riders may have to foot part of the bill.

The plan from NJ TRANSIT calls for a per trip surcharge for New York bound rail customers.

In 2020 it would be 90 cents, 10 years later it jumps to $1.70, and ten years after that $2.20.

One the other side of the river, New York riders would not get a surcharge. Instead, the state would take a loan and pay it back over decades.

Amtrak said the existing tunnel could fail in 10 to 15 years due to damage from Superstorm Sandy.

New York and New Jersey would pay half the cost.

President Obama promised the feds would pay for the other half, but President Trump hasn’t said whether that commitment stands.

The so-called Gateway project would help cut delays on the Boston to Washington corridor.