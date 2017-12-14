COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky knocked down 21 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a rally by the New York Islanders to win 6-4 on Thursday night.

Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snuffed out a New York comeback attempt in the second and third periods that included a hat trick by wing Josh Bailey.

Columbus (20-11-1) has won 11 of their last 15 and is in a knot of teams battling for supremacy in the tough Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders (17-12-3) were a point behind Columbus and Washington coming into the game, but the Blue Jackets found various ways to beat Thomas Greiss, who finished the game with 29 saves. New York tied the score 3-3 in the second period, and pulled back within one in the final frame but couldn’t grab the lead.

Casey Cizikas also scored for New York, and John Tavares had two assists.

The Islanders have lost six of their last eight games.

NOTES: Columbus C Brandon Dubinsky was put on injured reserve after a punch from Edmonton’s Zack Kassian broke the bone under his left eye on Tuesday night. He’s expected to miss about two months. F Jordan Schroeder was called up from Cleveland (AHL) to replace him. … D Jack Johnson played his 400th game with the Blue Jackets. … Islanders D Thomas Hickey missed his third game with an injury. … Columbus has won the past four games against the Islanders. … Foligno scored his 100th goal as a Blue Jacket.

NEXT UP:

New York: Hosts Dallas on Wednesday.

Columbus: Plays at Carolina on Saturday.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)