NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal appeals court in Manhattan heard arguments Thursday over whether a lawsuit to preserve the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals initiative, or DACA, can go forward.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, the aim of the lawsuit is to block President Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA. But the arguments on Thursday were over whether the plaintiffs can have access to documents related to that decision.
“The judges clearly recognize that this is an important matter,” said attorney Joshua Rosenthal of the National Immigration Law Center.
Rosenthal argued the case before the Second Circuit.
“They asked tough questions of the government. They ask tough questions of both sides and we hope that they acknowledge the importance of the matter as they seem to today and that they move quickly,” he said.
Plaintiff Carolina Fung Fang said the clock is ticking for her.
“I have only 259 days left of protection under DACA,” she said.