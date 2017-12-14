NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A City Council committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on dealing with commuting disruptions when the L train tunnel shuts down for repairs in 2019.

The MTA and city Department of Transportation have a sweeping plan to provide alternative service to L train riders, which connects Brooklyn to Manhattan, running below 14th Street.

WEB EXTRA: MTA & DOT’s Full Breakdown Of Canarsie Repair Plans

The plan includes restricting cars from 14th Street from 3rd to 9th avenues, open only to buses to accommodate those who would typically take the subway. Additional buses are expected to carry 15 percent of displaced L train riders.

One parking lane would also be stripped from 13th Street to accommodate people opting to ride their bike.

NYPD traffic agents would monitor the Williamsburg Bridge during rush hours, open only to HOV cars with three or more passengers, L train alternative buses and trucks.

The MTA is also proposing adding a new ferry route from north Williamsburg to Stuyvensent Cove.

Reaction from straphangers on the plan was mixed.

“I understand the tracks and subway need to be maintained, but there’s gotta be another way to do it,” commuter Shain Anderson said.

“It’s the infrastructure,” said Manhattan resident Richard Flynn. “If it has to be done, it has to be done and hopefully they have the best plan possible.”

“I’d rather not. I really hate taking a bus,” said rider Asia Behlam.

Most people affected by the proposed shutdown are expected to opt for other subway lines like the G, J, M and Z. The MTA would add more trains and additional cars to offset overcrowding.