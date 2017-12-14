Filed Under:holiday costumes, PetSmart

1010 WINS — Christmas time is here, and these pets are ready to paw-ty!

These Adorable Pets Look Paw sitively Dapper in Holiday Outfits

(Amy Sussman/AP Images for PetSmart)

The best way to have your holidays be merry and bright is to throw some adorable dog costumes into the mix, like a sensible winter scarf or adorable reindeer antlers.

as1 6093 These Adorable Pets Look Paw sitively Dapper in Holiday Outfits

(Amy Sussman/AP Images for PetSmart)

PetSmart has some perfect outfits for your pooch.

Their holiday collection offers gifts, treats, pampering and photos so you can include your furry friends in your holiday celebrations.

New to the collection this year are pet pajamas that say things like ‘Santa’s Little Yelper’ and a line from Ellen DeGeneres with ski-themed offerings.

These cuddly canines might just be the best part of the holiday season!

