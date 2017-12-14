NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy directed all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday in remembrance of the children and educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

It’s been five years since 20 children and six educators were killed at the Newtown school in the mass shooting.

Other observances include a brief period of silence at town facilities and quiet moments for reflection in school buildings. Two faith-based services will be held Thursday night.

Many relatives of the victims have dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent violence.

“You have two choices,” said Rebecca Kowalski, whose 7-year-old son, Chase, died in Newtown. “I could be in the bottom of a bottle; I could not get out of my bed. Or, I could do what’s making us heal a little bit every day.”

Some organizations, like the Kowalski’s youth triathlon program, honor the passions of the children who were lost on Dec. 14, 2012.

Others have jumped into the policy fray to lobby for gun control or improved mental health care. In some cases, they have traveled the country, and even the world, as recognized experts in their fields, such as Jeremy Richman, a scientist whose

Avielle Foundation for the study of brain health is named for his slain daughter.

The Sandy Hook families have created a website to share each of their stories and information about the various projects they have started in memory of their family members.

The town is also creating a permanent memorial on a five-acre plot of land.

