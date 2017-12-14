NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Thursday morning commute was anything but ordinary for some straphangers in Brooklyn.
Sara Linda arrived to catch the Q train at the Avenue H subway station in Brooklyn at around 10 a.m. and spotted a man lying on the tracks.
The Manhattan-bound train was headed into the station.
Linda and several other straphangers were able to signal the train to stop before it came all the way into the station. They were able to pull the man to safety.
There was no immediate word as to why the man had fallen onto the tracks.
He was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in serious condition.
