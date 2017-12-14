Storm Watch: Snow Falling Around Tri-StateForecast & Alerts | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  
By Boomer Esiason
Chris Lopresti began Thursday’s update with news about the Mets’ new reliever, hard-throwing Anthony Swarzak.

Of course, that immediately sparked the guys to wonder aloud what else general manager Sandy Alderson will do to fix his team.

“C-Lo” also got into super-agent Scott Boras’ latest words of wisdom, and touched base on the Yankees, as they continue to look for starting pitching.

Later, there was a recap of Wednesday’s night on ice, as the Rangers and Islanders both lost.

