Boomer and Jerry Recco kicked off the second-to-last show of the week with a discussion about the Knicks and Nets, who play Thursday night at Barclays Center.
Both teams are off to good starts, given preseason prognostications. The Knicks are 14-13, while the Nets, who went 20-62 last season, are already 11-15.
Later, the guys talked about the strange season Eli Apple is having with the Giants.
