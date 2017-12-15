NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council was tight-lipped Friday about probing one of its own.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, the council would not even confirm that Bronx Councilman Andy King is the target of sexual harassment allegations.

Brooklyn Councilman Alan Maisel closed the doors Friday, throwing reporters and the public out by taking the committee into executive session — noting it’s a personal matter.

“I ask that members of the public and the council members who not on the committee and council staff, except community staff, clear the room,” he said. “I also ask that the sergeant in arms turn off all microphones and recording devices and restrict access to this room until advised otherwise by committee staff.”

Maisel underlined the secrecy by telling committee staff that any breach of confidentiality would be considered non-ethical content, Lamb reported.

King has reportedly been accused of making suggestive comments to a council staffer.

The staffer came forward last week, but this isn’t the first time King has been faced with such allegations, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported. He was hit with a separate complaint two years ago.

If the Standards & Ethics committee finds that King broke the rules, it could fine him, remove his committee assignments or expel him.