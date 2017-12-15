Live Now: Click Here To Listen To Mike Francesa's Final Show On WFAN After 30 Years 
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — For many kids, finding a Hess toy truck near their tree or in their stocking Christmas morning is almost as important as leaving cookies and milk for Santa.

For more than 50 years, Hess trucks have been a part of many Christmas gift givings.

One New Jersey family is celebrating Christmas with a unique home holiday display.

In Ramsey, a huge Hess truck complete with blinking lights and is free for all to see.

“It’s really, really cool,” One woman told 1010 WINS Glenn Schuck.

Stop by 504 Wyckoff Avenue and check it out!

