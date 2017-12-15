NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for parents of children with food allergies.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez shared tips for keeping the kids safe and the holidays happy.

Before 11-year-old Zach Churchill goes to a class party, he has to plan and pack his own snacks. He has severe allergies – with the wrong food, even a small bite can cause big problems.

“Just yesterday, I had an issue with that. I bit into an egg roll and, even though I’m technically OK with eggs, I just never know and I had a little issue,” he said.

Churchill is not alone. Nearly six million children have food allergies in the United States, an average of about two per classroom.

“It is a particularly stressful time for our patients with food allergies. We stress being prepared and having a plan in place for how to deal with those surprises,” said Dr. BJ Lanser.

Allergists at National Jewish Health in Denver have four simple tips to avoid holiday hazards.

First and foremost, don’t go anywhere without epinephrine – an epi-pen. Never eat anything you aren’t 100 percent sure is safe.

“It’s the only lifesaving medicine we have for anaphylaxis. So any time we could some in contact with something we’re allergic to, we need to have the epinephrine available,” Lanser said.

If your child is invited to a party, RSVP ASAP. Then, make sure you talk to the host early on about safe foods for your child. If possible, volunteer to host the part yourself and have others bring non-food items.

“Asking guests to bring paper goods, or games, or craft projects instead of bringing the food – so that you can control what the children with food allergies might eat,” said Lanser.

Finally, whether you’re hosting or attending a party, make sure food labels are available.

While most people like to make an impression with their dishes, keeping the original packaging can provide parents valuable information and some peace of mind.

For parties with a lot of people, it’s also a good idea for adults to take shifts watching young children with allergies – just to make sure they’re not eating something they could cause a reaction.