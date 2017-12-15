1010 WINS — Maru the penguin finally met his new family!

The adorable 2-month-old King Penguin is the first to be successfully bred at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore since 2008 — making him the best Christmas present ever!

Maru was born on October 10th, and has been carefully cared for by zoo staff since, but he’s now ready to be introduced to the rest of his family.

To commemorate the occasion, staff at the zoo got him gifts which Maru — which means “round” in Japanese — was clearly excited about!

And all his squealing attracted the attention of his new friends, who were more than ready to meet him.

It looks like Maru will really be treated like a king by his new, loving family!

The zoo told 1010 WINS that “king penguins are the second largest in size—after the Emperor Penguin—growing up to almost one metre in height.”

“There are currently 17 King Penguins at Jurong Bird Park’s Penguin Coast exhibit, along with the African, Humboldt, Rockhopper and Macaroni Penguin species.”

Visitors from all over the world will be able to see Maru at the park’s indoor Penguin Coast exhibit. ​

-Kayla Jardine