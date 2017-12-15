MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Footprints in the snow helped Nassau County police catch a man they say was breaking into cars.
Investigators say they found Gregory Jackson, 18, of Brooklyn, hiding behind a bush in Merrick.
Police received a phone called early Thursday morning about suspicious activity on Central Avenue. The caller reported seeing the footprints around vehicles that had their doors open.
When Jackson was arrested, he had stolen credit cards and driver licenses on him, police said. They believe he’s responsible for other car robberies throughout Nassau County.
Jackson is charged with 13 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree burglary, eight counts of petit larceny and third-degree criminal trespass. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.