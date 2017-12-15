Filed Under:Merrick, Nassau County Police Department

MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Footprints in the snow helped Nassau County police catch a man they say was breaking into cars.

Investigators say they found Gregory Jackson, 18, of Brooklyn, hiding behind a bush in Merrick.

Police received a phone called early Thursday morning about suspicious activity on Central Avenue. The caller reported seeing the footprints around vehicles that had their doors open.

Gregory Jackson

Gregory Jackson faces 13 counts of grand larceny and other charges. (credit: Nassau County Police)

When Jackson was arrested, he had stolen credit cards and driver licenses on him, police said. They believe he’s responsible for other car robberies throughout Nassau County.

Jackson is charged with 13 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree burglary, eight counts of petit larceny and third-degree criminal trespass. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch