NEW YORK (WFAN) — The day has finally arrived.
Sports radio legend Mike Francesa will bid the WFAN audience he has entertained for 30 years farewell on Friday with one final show. The callers that have lit up the airwaves since 1987 will do so in earnest between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., as Francesa takes one final bow before beginning the next chapter of his illustrious career.
MORE: Q&A With Mike Francesa Part 1: ‘I’ll Miss All Of It’
MORE: Q&A With Mike Francesa Part 2: Memorable Interviews, Mad Dog Years, More
Francesa’s penultimate show, Thursday, was broadcast live from the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan. Many celebrity guests called in or stopped by to bid him farewell, including Jim Nantz, Dan Patrick, Lawrence Taylor, Eli Manning, Bobby Valentine, Willie Randolph, Regis Philbin and, of course, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.
LISTEN: Celebs Bid Mike Francesa Farewell On Second-To-Last Show
A new era in sports-talk radio will begin on Jan. 2 when the team of Bart Scott, Maggie Gray, and Chris Carlin takes over Francesa’s slot.