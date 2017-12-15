CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (WFAN) — The day has finally arrived.

Sports radio legend Mike Francesa will bid the WFAN audience he has entertained for 30 years farewell on Friday with one final show. The callers that have lit up the airwaves since 1987 will do so in earnest between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., as Francesa takes one final bow before beginning the next chapter of his illustrious career.

mike francesa Mike Francesa Set For One Final Show On Sports Radio 66 WFAN

Mike Francesa (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Francesa’s penultimate show, Thursday, was broadcast live from the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan. Many celebrity guests called in or stopped by to bid him farewell, including Jim Nantz, Dan Patrick, Lawrence Taylor, Eli Manning, Bobby Valentine, Willie Randolph, Regis Philbin and, of course, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

A new era in sports-talk radio will begin on Jan. 2 when the team of Bart Scott, Maggie Gray, and Chris Carlin takes over Francesa’s slot.

