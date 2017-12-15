WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Nassau County Police officer was struck while assisting a disabled motorist on the Sunrise Highway Friday morning.
The officer had pulled over on the Westbound side of the road on the overpass to the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway at around 5:44 a.m. when he was struck.
The officer was inside his vehicle at the time and was conscious and alert after the crash.
He was hospitalized in stable condition.
The motorist that struck him was not injured and remained at the scene.
