NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – In this season of giving, New Jersey’s finest hit the road for a very important mission Friday.

They accompanied Santa to bring toys to children battling serious illnesses.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, one little boy at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey grinned from ear to ear as he and other patients got a surprise visit from Santa and his helpers.

“As public servants, it gives us an opportunity to showcase to others that there’s another side,” said trooper Reinaldo Cruz Jr.

Following Santa on his modern sleigh, a caravan of troopers and local police visited seven hospitals across New Jersey. In conjunction with the nonprofit David’s Touch, they spent the year collecting thousands of toys to hand out for the holidays.

“It just makes me smile, because it just helps me to believe that my son is still with us,” David’s Touch founder Jenny Rosado said.

Rosado started David’s Touch eight years ago in honor of her 9-year-old son, David. He passed away shortly after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

She says he touched so many. And with the help of police, the organization is reaching thousands of kids.

“It sort of distracts them from what they’re doing on a daily basis and coming in for treatment. And then, this happens, and it’s great to see a smile on their face,” said nurse Dawn Yuhas.

One of the troopers told Rozner each visit is personal and their way of saying ‘thank you.’ That’s because their child or their colleague’s child has been treated at each location the visit.

The troopers say they are helping Santa deliver nearly 8,000 toys.

“It’s a true blessing,” Cruz Jr. said.

They’re spreading cheer one gift at a time.