NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is setting up a special unit to handle the recent flood of sexual assault allegations facing public figures.
Almost daily, new allegations of sexual misconduct by celebrities and others in the media are being reported to the police, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday.
The new team was formed within the department’s special victims unit.
“When we look into these allegations – it’s not that we open a case, but we have to look into the city, see if it’s within our statute, see when these crimes occurred, talk to our components in the prosecutor’s office around the city wherever they may have happened, and see if we can go forward,” Boyce said.
The decision comes as the department continues to look into rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons.