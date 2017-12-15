OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly everywhere you look, houses are decked out with lights for the holiday.

In one New Jersey neighborhood, residents are divided over decorations attracting lots of attention.

While an afternoon snow on Friday, made Central Ave in Old Bridge, look like a winter wonderland, some neighbors say one man’s light display isn’t spreading joy, but instead creating a lot of tension.

Tom Apruzzi said the decorations have been a 12 year tradition.

“We just love Christmas. We don’t have any kids, we do have six dogs though. It’s about bringing happiness to people, smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

People come from bear and far to experience the 28 minute show.

“Anywhere from a couple hundred to thousands depending on what night it is,” Christina Apruzzi said.

Not everyone on Central Avenue is delighted by the 300,000 lights or crowds.

“If it wasn’t a dead end road it would be a different story,” one neighbor said.

He said he’s concerned about safety, and others agreed saying access could be an issue in an emergency.

“He goes on social media, you have everyone coming here, the road can’t take it, dead end street, no lights, no sidewalks,” a neighbor said.

Police addressed the issue and cars are no longer allowed to go down Central Ave.

“We have auxiliary officers there 6 to 10 p.m. They will block off the street, if you live on the street you’re allowed,” Captain Joseph Mandola said.

Visitors can park elsewhere in the neighborhood and walk up to the Apruzzi’s

Apruzzi said there has been some retaliation against his family.

“There’s been a broken windshield on one of my trucks, there’s been spitting on sides of truck, harassment issues, starting to get pretty bad,” he told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Other neighbors fully support the 30 day decor, especially because every penny raised goes towards homes for disabled veterans.

“Financially it’s hard, so everyone helping to support something like that goes a long way,” neighbor Jadine Michaelson said.

The Apruzzis raised more than $9,000 last year and got to meet the veteran whose home it went towards.

The show runs until January 2, then it’s lights out and hopefully peace on earth.