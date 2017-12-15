CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, Old Bridge, Tom Apruzzi

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly everywhere you look, houses are decked out with lights for the holiday.

In one New Jersey neighborhood, residents are divided over decorations attracting lots of attention.

While an afternoon snow on Friday, made Central Ave in Old Bridge, look like a winter wonderland, some neighbors say one man’s light display isn’t spreading joy, but instead creating a lot of tension.

Tom Apruzzi said the decorations have been a 12 year tradition.

“We just love Christmas. We don’t have any kids, we do have six dogs though. It’s about bringing happiness to people, smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

People come from bear and far to experience the 28 minute show.

“Anywhere from a couple hundred to thousands depending on what night it is,” Christina Apruzzi said.

Not everyone on Central Avenue is delighted by the 300,000 lights or crowds.

“If it wasn’t a dead end road it would be a different story,” one neighbor said.

He said he’s concerned about safety, and others agreed saying access could be an issue in an emergency.

“He goes on social media, you have everyone coming here, the road can’t take it, dead end street, no lights, no sidewalks,” a neighbor said.

Police addressed the issue and cars are no longer allowed to go down Central Ave.

“We have auxiliary officers there 6 to 10 p.m. They will block off the street, if you live on the street you’re allowed,” Captain Joseph Mandola said.

Visitors can park elsewhere in the neighborhood and walk up to the Apruzzi’s

Apruzzi said there has been some retaliation against his family.

“There’s been a broken windshield on one of my trucks, there’s been spitting on sides of truck, harassment issues, starting to get pretty bad,” he told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Other neighbors fully support the 30 day decor, especially because every penny raised goes towards homes for disabled veterans.

“Financially it’s hard, so everyone helping to support something like that goes a long way,” neighbor Jadine Michaelson said.

The Apruzzis raised more than $9,000 last year and got to meet the veteran whose home it went towards.

The show runs until January 2, then it’s lights out and hopefully peace on earth.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch