1010 WINS — It is a “blue” Christmas in Florida.
Orlando police officers are going above and beyond the call of duty to make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need.
Members of the Orlando PD participated in their annual “shop with a cop event,” where they help low income kids pick out toys for themselves and family members, thanks to Walmart.
“You pick whichever ones you want,” Officer White tells fourth-grader G’Niya as they hit the dolls aisle.
But the event does a lot more than just buy presents for kids: It helps the officers connect with their community.
This may be the greatest holiday tradition around!