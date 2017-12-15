Live Now: Click Here To Listen To Mike Francesa's Final Show On WFAN After 30 Years 
1010 WINS — It is a “blue” Christmas in Florida.

Orlando police officers are going above and beyond the call of duty to make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need.

Members of the Orlando PD participated in their annual “shop with a cop event,” where they help low income kids pick out toys for themselves and family members, thanks to Walmart.

“You pick whichever ones you want,” Officer White tells fourth-grader G’Niya as they hit the dolls aisle.

But the event does a lot more than just buy presents for kids: It helps the officers connect with their community.

This may be the greatest holiday tradition around!

