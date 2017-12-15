NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fraternity at Rutgers University has been shut down after being accused of drugging sorority members with Xanax-spiked punch.
The accusations against the Sigma Chi fraternity chapter at Rutgers were revealed in records obtained by the university’s student newspaper, the Daily Targum.
At the start of the school year, Sigma Chi and the SDT sorority held a mixer, where cheap beer and punch mixed with alcohol were served, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.
The records state at least 10 SDT members were vomiting and incoherent, some even blacked out from drinking the punch. Sorority members accused the fraternity of putting the anti-anxiety medication Xanax into the punch.
When combined with alcohol, Xanax can produce those symptoms.
The records do not show that any medical reports confirmed Xanax was mixed in the cocktail.
Rutgers University would not confirm the details, saying in a statement that Sigma Chi has been suspended due to “policy violations.”