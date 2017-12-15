Filed Under:Brooklyn, Elmont, Local TV, Long Island, Snapchat

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man has been accused of raping a Long Island teen that he met on social media.

Nassau Police Detective Lieutenant Richard LeBrun showed reporters a picture of the man accused of raping the 14-year-old.

javier morales Brooklyn Man Accused Of Raping Teen He Met On Snapchat

Javier Morales, 28, is accused of raping a teen girl he met on Snapchat. (Credit: Handout)

“Defendant Morales, as you can see here, is a prime example of a sexual predator,” he said.

LeBrun said 28-year-old Javier Morales met the girl on Snapchat. Eventually the teen told her mother, and her mother contacted police.

“We are living in this new age of technology. All the children have iPhones, they have other communication devices. Parents need to get into those devices, they need to talk to their children with regard to what is good, what is bad,” he said.

Court and NYPD records show that Morales is also the suspect in a rape case in Brooklyn. That case involves a 12-year-old.

 

