NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eager fans lined up overnight for early showings of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which officially opened in theaters nationwide Friday.
Opening to rave reviews, the film is packed with action, adventure and explosions.
“I was at opening weekend for the original in 1977 and this film impacted me just as much as that one did 31 years ago,” said fan Michelle Duncan. “For the die-hard fans, there’s a lot of throwbacks to the original trilogy.”
“There were twists you would not have seen coming,” a movie goer named Michael told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck.
“I cried more than I ever have in any ‘Star Wars’ movie before,” another fan said. “It’s very touching and it goes all different directions you didn’t think was going to happen.”
Many came to watch Carrie Fisher’s final performance as the character that made her career, Princess Leia.
In Los Angeles, her beloved dog, Gary Fisher, attended the premier.