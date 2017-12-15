NEW YORK (CBSNew York/AP) — Parts of the Tri-State area are facing a snowy afternoon and evening that could slow the ride home from work.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday for eastern Suffolk County on Long Island.
In New Jersey, a winter weather advisory is also in effect from Ocean County south from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Forecasters say accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible.
CHECK: Forecast
The snow is moving into the area and is expected to start falling early Friday afternoon and could cause roads to be slippery.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)