By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Chris Lopresti had a ton to get to Friday morning.

Jerry Recco’s protégé had plenty of sound from the football locals, and all the details on a pretty busy Thursday night in New York sports.

“C-Lo” talked some Giants and Jets, as they prepare for Sunday games against Philadelphia and New Orleans, respectively. He also recapped an exciting matchup between the Knicks and Nets, and had all the information on discouraging losses by the Islanders and Devils.

