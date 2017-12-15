Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 15.
They are as follows:
1. — Chiefs @ Chargers (Pick ‘Em) — Boomer: Chiefs / Brian: Chiefs
2. — Packers @ Panthers (+2.5) — Boomer: Panthers / Brian: Panthers
3. — Rams (+2.5) @ Seattle — Boomer: Rams / Brian: Rams
4. — Patriots @ Steelers (+3) — Boomer: Patriots / Brian: Steelers
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…
