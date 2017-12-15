Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry came out firing to open the final show of the week after watching an exciting showdown between the Nets and Knicks on Thursday night Brooklyn.
The Knicks came out victorious, but suffered a loss of sorts. Star Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the second half with a knee injury. It is not believed to be serious.
The guys made it clear that despite the teams’ mediocre records, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about New York City basketball this season.
Later on, Jerry asked Boomer’s opinion of the on-going situation between Eli Apple and Landon Collins. The Blonde Bomber said he actually thinks the saga could get uglier for the Giants.
