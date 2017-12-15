Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a wedding and a funny moment, courtesy of Al Dukes.
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Everyone felt good on a “Football Friday.” Boomer and Jerry Recco started the show by discussing some basketball, after the Knicks took out the Nets in a highly entertaining game at Barclays Center.
The sports-talk conversation then segued to the NFL. The Giants will try to get out of their own way against Philadelphia at home on Sunday, while the Jets and new starting quarterback Bryce Petty head down to New Orleans.
Later, the guys sang more Mike Francesa-themed Christmas songs and did impersonations. Before signing off, Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their NFL picks for Week 15.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!