NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears a cornerstone of the Yankees starting rotation is staying put. CC Sabathia has agreed to a one-year, $10 million dollar deal to remain in the Bronx next season, sources tell WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman.

CC Sabathia is back with yankees. $10M, 1 year deal. Pending physical. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2017

Yanks had to bring back CC. Two words: clutch, clubhouse @Feinsand 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2017

The deal comes less than a week after the Bombers shocked the rest of the Majors by trading for reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, sending the Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro and two minor leaguers in return.

As Heyman reported, the dismissal of manager Joe Girardi seemed to increase the possibility that 2007 Cy Young Award winner wouldn’t be wearing pinstripes in 2018.

The Yankees reportedly remained in contact with the left hander as he met with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim before ultimately deciding to return to the Bronx.

As WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reported, Sabathia has many ties to the Yankees — including with new manager Aaron Boone, who was a teammate and a friend in Cleveland a decade ago. On a young squad that went through an expedited rebuild, Sabathia has been a leader for pitchers like Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery, and Dellin Betances.

Despite a brief trip to the disabled list in August, the six-time All Star surprised many with a bounceback season in 2017, winning 14 games to go along with a 3.69 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 148.2 innings pitched.

“CC feels there’s unfinished business to attend to,” agent Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports told MLB.com. “There were competitive offers that CC was weighing, but in the end, CC wanted to come back and win a championship with the Yankees. He loves his teammates, the clubhouse and the moves the Yankees are making. He wants to bring home another championship to the Yankee fans.”

The deal to bring Sabathia back is pending physical, according to Heyman.