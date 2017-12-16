Filed Under:Hoverboard Fires, Local TV, New Jersey

DUMONT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A home in New Jersey sustained heavy damage in an early morning fire, and authorities say a charging hoverboard is to blame.

The Dumont Fire Department was called to a home on Hazel Street for a report of a self-balancing scooter on fire.

 

Responding units entered the home and encountered a heavy fire conditions throughout the basement, according to the Dumont Volunteer Fire Department.

The main fire was placed under control quickly, but authorities say it took almost two hours to extinguish hot spots throughout the home.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the home was uninhabitable.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch