DUMONT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A home in New Jersey sustained heavy damage in an early morning fire, and authorities say a charging hoverboard is to blame.
The Dumont Fire Department was called to a home on Hazel Street for a report of a self-balancing scooter on fire.
Responding units entered the home and encountered a heavy fire conditions throughout the basement, according to the Dumont Volunteer Fire Department.
The main fire was placed under control quickly, but authorities say it took almost two hours to extinguish hot spots throughout the home.
Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the home was uninhabitable.