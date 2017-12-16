NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pedestrian was injured when a sidewalk collapsed in the East Village.
A portion of the sidewalk gave way in front of a nail salon and barber shop on East 4th Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The pedestrian fell into the hole, landing in the building’s basement.
The victim was rushed to a hospital. There was no word on the extent of his or her injuries.
The Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order for the two businesses and a summons for failing to maintain the building up to code.