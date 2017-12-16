Filed Under:East Village, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pedestrian was injured when a sidewalk collapsed in the East Village.

A portion of the sidewalk gave way in front of a nail salon and barber shop on East 4th Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian fell into the hole, landing in the building’s basement.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. There was no word on the extent of his or her injuries.

The Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order for the two businesses and a summons for failing to maintain the building up to code.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch