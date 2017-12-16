NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gracie Mansion felt more like Santa’s workshop for hundreds of families Saturday afternoon.

First Lady Chirlane McCray hosted the annual children’s holiday celebration.

As WCSB 880’s Ethan Harp reported, it was a shining success for kids like 7-year-old Naomi from the Bronx.

“I like how they let us make candles, and singing ‘we gonna let it shine,’” she told Harp.

The foster grandmother of this Queens family is adopting all six kids next month. They were among the special guests at @NYCFirstLady ‘s children’s holiday celebration. Meet them on @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/oeUfq4tCr9 — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) December 16, 2017

Elizabeth Thomason, who brought Naomi, is getting quite the gift herself next month.

“These are all my grandchildren” she said. “They’re all foster. I have all six of them. They’re being adopted on January 29th. I’ll be raising them until they get on their own.”

Children from both the Administration for Children’s Services and the Department of Homeless Service took a tour of the mayor’s home and learned how Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are celebrated worldwide.

Irene from Queens watched her 7-year-old son, Michael, bond with the first lady.

“He took a picture. He drew her a snowman and he gave it her,” she said.”

The mayor’s wife offered Michael something just as nice.

“She said I was special,” he said.