Filed Under:Customer Experience, Interviews With Experts, Sales, Small Business Profiles
Michelle Heurung (Photo and logo courtesy of The Lamberson Guest House)

 
Michelle Heurung is owner and innkeeper of the Lamberson Guest House. The Lamberson Guest House is a luxury bed and breakfast just steps away from historic downtown Galena, Illinois. Heurung opened the business in 2016 after 30 years as a home daycare provider. The entire property has been renovated to include modern touches, while maintaining the historic charm of the home. She does anything and everything for the business, from freshening the rooms and cooking the breakfast, to running the business end. Heurung’s job is to make sure every guest has the perfect stay.

Heurung shares tips that have helped to increase her sales goals by consistent new bookings and repeat bookings.

 
How do you maintain the highest quality experience?

I do everything I can do to make sure my guests have a perfect experience. I took the time and made the investment to have the highest quality furnishings and amenities in each of my guest rooms and parlors, from the couch cushions to the towels and bed sheets.

 
Are you easily accessible to guests?

I try to be as accessible to my guests as possible, either via phone, email or social media. I respond quickly when contacted, and try to respond to each and every review I receive on websites like TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Facebook. I keep my pages up-to-date with information about the business to make finding me and booking a room as simple as possible.

 
How important is attention to detail to you?

I’ve always been particular about attention to detail, and I put that to work when renovating this home. I tried to keep as many of the original ‘bones’ and details from the home intact as possible in order to maintain the home’s historic charm. The history of this town is a big draw for guests, so embracing that charm has become a large part of this business’s identity.

 
Do you feel it is important for a small business to get involved with the community?

Yes, it is very important! I try to stay as involved as possible in the community. I am getting to know every business and restaurant in the area so I can make the best possible recommendations for my guests to enjoy their stay. The wonderful, loving community is one of my favorite things about Galena, and being able to share that with my guests is a great joy. I also belong to a wonderful not-for profit organization of 13 innkeepers, ‘Best of Galena.’ We host fundraisers, help families in need and do what we can to help out the community.

 
Does passion play a key role in your success?

Yes! I love everything about this business. Running my own bed and breakfast had been my dream for 30 years before I finally took the plunge and purchased the Lamberson. I pour myself into every bit of this business and take great pride in the work that I do. I treat my guests like family and do everything I can to make sure they feel welcome here.
 

 
This article was written by Michelle M. Guilbeau for Small Business Pulse
 

