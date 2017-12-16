NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two Democratic representatives from New York are pushing to raise the federal gas tax by a penny in order to help fund infrastructure projects like the Second Avenue subway line extension.

Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Carolyn Maloney say the Investing In America Act would generate an additional $420 million in annual transit investments in New York.

“We need roughly $2 billion in federal money,” Maloney said.

The first phase of the Second Avenue subway line currently ends at 96th Street.

“Now, we need to go up to 125th Street for the second phase, and down to the tip of Manhattan for the third and fourth phase,” said Maloney.

While the move amounts to just 29 blocks, the congresswoman said it represents more than that.

“It’s important to the economic strength of the country that we continue to invest and go forward with our infrastructure,” she said.

President of the Second Avenue Merchants Association Sammy Musovic told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon the line will pay dividends for local business owners.

“I see the foot traffic has just increased dramatically,” he said.

Both Espaillat and Maloney are also pushing for President Donald Trump to include the Second Avenue subway line extension in his infrastructure plan.