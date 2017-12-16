NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eight people were hurt in a fast-moving fire in Brooklyn.
Firefighters were called to a 16-floor apartment building on West 11th Street in Gravesend around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Official said of the eight hurt, two suffered critical injuries, two serious and four minor. At least four of them were children, including a 1-year-old in critical condition.
As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, three of the victims were next-door neighbors.
A family living on the fifth floor said they were standing on their terrace when they heard screams and saw black smoke. They tried to leave their apartment, but firefighters told them to stay put until told otherwise.
One mother said her young children were nervous and wanted to get out of the building.
Residents said they were concerned for their injured neighbors.
“I see the fire in the back window. I heard kids, like two, three kids, yelling from the back window. Me and a couple friends tried to break the back windows,” one man said. “Then, the fire department came with axes and stuff and broke the back windows.”
“It was very scary, because it was little children involved. And the little children I know, because they go to school with my son and they’re his friends,” a woman added. “So I was a little bit hysterical for them.”
Officials said the fire started on the first floor. The cause is under investigation.