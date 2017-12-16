YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was shot and killed during an investigation by the FBI and Yonkers Police on Friday.

Sources tell CBS2 the man was wanted in connection to a bank robbery. As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, multiple agencies joined forces in scouring Aqueduct Avenue near Van Cortlandt Park for hours.

“We just got home from the airport around 3:30, just walked into the house and next thing we heard a loud big noise and we kind of, it startled us,” Yonkers resident Eileen Beere said.

The loud blast turned out to be gunfire. Police confirm the suspect, wanted for robbery, was shot by an officer and later died at a nearby hospital.

“I’m just glad we weren’t out there,” Beere said. “We’d just gotten home two minutes before that. We just walked in the door so thank God someone is looking out for us.”

An FBI NY Special Agent and an officer with the Yonkers Police Department were involved in a shooting in Yonkers, NY today while conducting law enforcement activity. The subject was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No further information will be released at this time. — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 15, 2017

An investigation was already underway at the location when the shooting broke out, according to sources. Families in the area were stunned.

“I’m from London. It happens a lot, just not on your doorstep,” Geraldine McElligott said. “It’s quite unnerving, I suppose.”

Police have not released the suspect’s name, and it wasn’t immediately clear which bank robbery he was wanted for.