By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another cold day across the area with clouds dominating the skies ahead of a weak storm system. Expect a light wintry mix of rain, sleet, ice, and snow to move in for the overnight hours, and be just enough to create some icy roadways… best bet will be north an west of the City. It won’t be a significant storm, but when we’re talking about a wintry mix, it doesn’t take much!
A few rain showers early Monday morning will give way to drier conditions for the afternoon, but clouds will win out through the day. It’ll be noticeably warmer with temps in the mid 40s, which we haven’t seen in some time!
Tuesday will be the warmest yet with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the lower & middle 50s… truly a December treat!