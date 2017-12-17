NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Terror attacks in New York City are not going away anytime soon, according to former police Commissioner Bill Bratton.
Bratton spoke about the issue Sunday on the “Cats Roundtable” show with John Catsimatidis. He said there are specific reasons why New York remains a major target.
“The idea is if you can attempt or succeed with a terrorist attack here, it has phenomenal ramifications around the world because the headquarters of all the major news companies are right here in New York,” Bratton said.
Bratton called last week’s <a href="“>attempted bombing in a 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal pedestrian passageway the first documented attempted suicide bombing in the city since Sept. 11, 2001.
He did say that law enforcement is getting better at preventing attacks.
Bratton is nothing but a thug who used to have a uniform. An ugly, racist and fascist Bostonite who should have never been allowed in NYC. Let alone put in charge of our police.
Go away, you pig. You set NYC’s racial tensions back 40 years. Nobody wants your opinion any more. Thank god for that.