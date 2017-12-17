NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the overnight theft of an unmarked state police vehicle in Middlesex County.
State police say the white Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen sometime late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning in North Brunswick.
After the unmarked troop vehicle was recovered late Sunday morning nearby, authorities say two weapons and two state police uniforms were missing from inside the sport-utility vehicle.
Officials believe the uniforms and weapons may have been used during at least one armed robbery in Middlesex County on Sunday.
It wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the SUV was stolen from, or whether or not an armed robbery using the stolen weapons and state police uniforms definitely occurred. In the meantime, state police recommend anyone concerned or suspicious about the validity of an officer’s identification should call 9-1-1 to report this information and seek confirmation of the officer’s credentials.
The investigation is ongoing.