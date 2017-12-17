Filed Under:Brooklyn, Dyker Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 89-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured and rushed to area hospitals late Sunday in a crash in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.

Around 2:45 p.m., police were called to 81st Street and Eleventh Avenue in Brooklyn. They learned that a 2009 Kia was headed east on 81st Street when it hit a 2013 Toyota Camry that was being used as a taxi and was headed north on Eleventh Avenue, police said.

Police said the Camry then hit another vehicle, a parked 2012 Toyota.

The 42-year-old taxi driver and the passengers – women ages 79 and 89 – were all taken to NYIU Lutheran Medical Center, police said.

The older passenger – identified as Helen Malinowski of Brooklyn – was pronounced dead, police said.

The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the taxi – identified as Marlene Romero — was arrested for allegedly driving on a suspended license, police said.

