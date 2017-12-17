ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An Elmwood Park, New Jersey elementary school will be back open Monday, after closing for two days when an odor made students and staff sick.
The Elmwood Park schools superintendent told CBS2 Sunday that indoor air quality tests at the Gantner Avenue Elementary School have come back clean, and thus, the school will be back open and will operate on a normal schedule on Monday.
The scare began Wednesday when two students fainted at the school and another became ill, complaining of a stomach ache and nausea, triggering school officials to order a complete evacuation of the campus.
The building was deemed safe and school reopened Thursday but six teachers got sick, two of them having to be rushed from the school in ambulances. No students were sent home Thursday.