Filed Under:Elmwood Park, Gantner Avenue Elementary School

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An Elmwood Park, New Jersey elementary school will be back open Monday, after closing for two days when an odor made students and staff sick.

The Elmwood Park schools superintendent told CBS2 Sunday that indoor air quality tests at the Gantner Avenue Elementary School have come back clean, and thus, the school will be back open and will operate on a normal schedule on Monday.

The scare began Wednesday when two students fainted at the school and another became ill, complaining of a stomach ache and nausea, triggering school officials to order a complete evacuation of the campus.

The building was deemed safe and school reopened Thursday but six teachers got sick, two of them having to be rushed from the school in ambulances. No students were sent home Thursday.

The school remained closed on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch