NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching late Sunday for a suspect who allegedly groped at the No. 7 Train terminal in Flushing, Queens.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, the 25-year-old woman was walking up the stairs to leave the Flushing-Main Street terminal when the man touched her rear end, police said.
The victim was able to snap pictures of the man before he fled the station to the street, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and gray baseball cap.
