NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching late Sunday for a suspect who allegedly groped at the No. 7 Train terminal in Flushing, Queens.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, the 25-year-old woman was walking up the stairs to leave the Flushing-Main Street terminal when the man touched her rear end, police said.

The victim was able to snap pictures of the man before he fled the station to the street, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and gray baseball cap.

Flushing-Main Street Subway Groping Suspect

Police say this man groped a woman in the Flushing-Main Street No. 7 Train terminal in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

